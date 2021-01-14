Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Down 5.3%

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) shares traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.39 and last traded at $75.11. 1,967,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,267,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $241,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,049. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Grubhub by 749.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,530 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 7,529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,019 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,909,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 976,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 503,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

