GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.43. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1,613 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised GSE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 9.70% of GSE Systems worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

