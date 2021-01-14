Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guess’ in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess”s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on GES. BidaskClub raised shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.01. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 223.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Guess’ by 82.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 11.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Guess’ by 2.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Guess’ by 40.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

