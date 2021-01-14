Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Guild Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 127.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Lumentum by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.24. The company had a trading volume of 791,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,075. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

