Guild Investment Management Inc. Takes $778,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $314.35. 21,870,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,334,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $319.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.73 and a 200 day moving average of $295.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

