Guild Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 137,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. Eos Energy Enterprises comprises approximately 3.2% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Separately, Investment House LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $3.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,853,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,405. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

