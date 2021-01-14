H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.86.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $53.70 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $57.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,366,616.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,533,830.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,863 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.