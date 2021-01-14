Hacken Token (HAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $190,478.00

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Hacken Token token can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $190,478.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00107609 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00236558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059348 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,541.91 or 0.85669413 BTC.

Hacken Token Token Profile

Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,825,907 tokens. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai.

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

Hacken Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.