Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Position Lifted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,330,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,975,000 after acquiring an additional 72,166 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,189,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,727.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,668. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 282.06 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $46.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

