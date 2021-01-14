Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, an increase of 83.4% from the December 15th total of 134,600 shares. Approximately 27.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 509,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

HJLI stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.