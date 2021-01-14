Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) (LON:HAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80

Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) (LON:HAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HAN opened at GBX 214 ($2.80) on Thursday. Hansa Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 123.77 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 218 ($2.85). The company has a market cap of £85.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 205.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175.19.

Get Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) alerts:

About Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L)

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.