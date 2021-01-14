Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) (LON:HAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80

Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) (LON:HAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of HAN opened at GBX 214 ($2.80) on Thursday. Hansa Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 123.77 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 218 ($2.85). The company has a market cap of £85.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 205.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175.19.
About Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L)
Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.
Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.