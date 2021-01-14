Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Given a €128.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) received a €128.00 ($150.59) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s previous close.

HLAG has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.09 ($82.46).

Shares of HLAG opened at €105.00 ($123.53) on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1 year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

