Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €86.00 ($101.18) price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.41 ($76.96).

Shares of ETR HLAG traded up €3.20 ($3.76) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €105.00 ($123.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1-year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.52.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

