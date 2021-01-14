Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Shares Gap Up to $2.12

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.69. Happiness Biotech Group shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 30,897 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Happiness Biotech Group by 1,186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 82,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
About Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)
Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.
