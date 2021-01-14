Harpoon Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,068 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,621% compared to the average volume of 76 put options.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 28,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $541.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

