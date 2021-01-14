Harrington Investments INC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,784,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

AT&T stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

