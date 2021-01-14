Haywood Securities Boosts AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Price Target to C$19.00

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Haywood Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE AT opened at C$17.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$22.44. The firm has a market cap of C$908.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.84.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.60 million. Equities analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$225,000. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$657,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,284,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,626,466.10. Insiders have sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,646 in the last 90 days.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

