HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the December 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.55. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,114. The company has a market capitalization of $426.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.