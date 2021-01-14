HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $163.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average of $156.71. The company has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.83.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

