Head to Head Analysis: GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) & Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GAINSCO and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A Tiptree -7.36% -14.17% -2.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GAINSCO and Tiptree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAINSCO $393.54 million 0.00 $20.21 million N/A N/A Tiptree $772.73 million 0.22 $18.36 million N/A N/A

GAINSCO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tiptree.

Risk & Volatility

GAINSCO has a beta of -0.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GAINSCO and Tiptree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GAINSCO beats Tiptree on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAINSCO Company Profile

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime transportation services, as well as invests in securities and other assets. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

