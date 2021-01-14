Head to Head Comparison: Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) versus Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get Security Federal alerts:

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Columbia Banking System pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Security Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Security Federal and Columbia Banking System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Banking System 0 3 1 0 2.25

Columbia Banking System has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.67%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Security Federal.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 14.69% 7.13% 0.68% Columbia Banking System 22.90% 6.35% 0.94%

Risk and Volatility

Security Federal has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security Federal and Columbia Banking System’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $46.03 million 1.96 $7.79 million N/A N/A Columbia Banking System $627.13 million 4.72 $194.45 million $2.68 15.44

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Security Federal on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. As of October 30, 2020, it operated 17 full-service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina; and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural, asset-based, builder and other commercial real estate loans, as well as loans guaranteed by the small business; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, financial services, and trust and investment services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. The company operates approximately 150 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.