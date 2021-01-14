Head to Head Comparison: Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) & Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Air Lines 1 13 6 0 2.25 Spirit Airlines 3 4 5 1 2.31

Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus price target of $45.79, suggesting a potential upside of 13.20%. Spirit Airlines has a consensus price target of $22.54, suggesting a potential downside of 10.42%. Given Delta Air Lines’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Delta Air Lines is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Risk & Volatility

Delta Air Lines has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Air Lines -42.88% -39.69% -5.82% Spirit Airlines -0.26% -7.51% -2.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Air Lines $47.01 billion 0.55 $4.77 billion $7.31 5.53 Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.64 $335.26 million $5.09 4.94

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delta Air Lines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app, telephone reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,000 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

