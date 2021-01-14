Head-To-Head Contrast: IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) vs. StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for StageZero Life Sciences and IDEXX Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEXX Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00

IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus price target of $395.67, suggesting a potential downside of 20.48%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and IDEXX Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 255.12 -$3.48 million N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories $2.41 billion 17.63 $427.72 million $4.89 101.75

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and IDEXX Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21% IDEXX Laboratories 19.20% 198.91% 25.75%

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats StageZero Life Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. The company also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market. It markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

