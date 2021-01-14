Head-To-Head Survey: Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) vs. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynex and InMode’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $45.47 million 11.35 $9.49 million $0.28 53.04 InMode $156.36 million 11.29 $61.15 million $1.60 34.51

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Zynex. InMode is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zynex and InMode, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 4 0 3.00 InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zynex presently has a consensus price target of $26.38, suggesting a potential upside of 77.61%. InMode has a consensus price target of $47.75, suggesting a potential downside of 13.53%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than InMode.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56% InMode 32.57% 28.56% 24.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMode has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zynex beats InMode on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, and India, as well as indirectly through distributors in 46 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

