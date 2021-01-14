Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Short Interest Down 72.5% in December

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the December 15th total of 7,940,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $106,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 41.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 708,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth about $366,000. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. 2,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,863. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Heat Biologics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

