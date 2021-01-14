Hedget Tops One Day Trading Volume of $601,088.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Hedget has a market cap of $5.49 million and $601,088.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget token can now be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00007957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 66% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00031723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00104344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00058427 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00228576 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,565.94 or 0.82737276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Hedget Token Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com.

Buying and Selling Hedget

Hedget can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

