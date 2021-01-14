HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Hits New 1-Year High at $140.84

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $140.84 and last traded at $140.09, with a volume of 2274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.07 and its 200-day moving average is $113.95. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in HEICO by 3,912.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth $104,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

