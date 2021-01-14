Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Heineken alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ING Group cut shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. Heineken has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heineken (HEINY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.