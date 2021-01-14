Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded to Sell at ING Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HEINY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.