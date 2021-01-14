Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP David Mitchell Benck Sells 8,157 Shares

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $876.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIBB. ValuEngine cut Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,333,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

