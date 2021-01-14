Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) Shares Down 10%

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 1,120,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,569,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$141,695.85 and a P/E ratio of -0.05.

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter.

About Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH)

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

