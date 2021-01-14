Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.95

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 1820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barrington Research began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $311,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,324.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $189,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997 in the last ninety days. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 46.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

