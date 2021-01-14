Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.79

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 2668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised their price target on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilltop by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,908,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,468,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 468,426 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 575,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 66,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 134.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 232,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 90,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

