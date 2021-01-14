Hive (HIVE) One Day Volume Tops $3.72 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Hive has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $54.37 million and $3.72 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000103 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000175 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00036252 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 418,747,361 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.