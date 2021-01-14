Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HCHDF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Buy”.

HCHDF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,244. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

