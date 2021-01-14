Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIXX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,025,000 shares of company stock worth $12,830,300 over the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

