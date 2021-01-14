Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.3% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $90,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.61. 3,655,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,541. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.27. The firm has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

