Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOOK. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Hookipa Pharma from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of HOOK opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.20. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.