Horizen (ZEN) Market Cap Reaches $282.88 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $282.88 million and approximately $55.30 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 70.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $26.56 or 0.00070958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.15 or 0.00299608 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00035582 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000065 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,650,700 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.