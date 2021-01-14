HorusPay One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $188,288.63 and $12.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00105476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00232787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00058452 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00055593 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

