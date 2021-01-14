Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Receives GBX 603.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 603.67 ($7.89).

HWDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 641 ($8.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of HWDN stock traded down GBX 19.40 ($0.25) on Friday, reaching GBX 693.80 ($9.06). 1,276,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,351. The company has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 679.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 606.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

