HP (NYSE:HPQ) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

NYSE HPQ opened at $25.71 on Thursday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $453,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

