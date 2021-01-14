HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Get HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) alerts:

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 406.05 ($5.31) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 398.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 353.96. The company has a market capitalization of £82.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 599 ($7.83).

In other HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) news, insider Noel Quinn purchased 88,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

About HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.