HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) (CVE:HTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) (CVE:HTC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.00. HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 75,480 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$227,682.40 and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 21.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) Company Profile (CVE:HTC)

HTC Purenergy Inc, doing business as HTC Extraction Systems, develops, aggregates, and commercializes proprietary technologies relating to gas, liquid and biomass extraction, distillation, purification, and reclamation in Canada. It operates through two segments, HTC's Delta CleanTech Division and HTC's Hemp Division.

