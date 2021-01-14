Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $8.25 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperformer rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.72.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.