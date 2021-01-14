Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.94

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 63812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after buying an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,007,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,642,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,525,000 after buying an additional 1,827,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

