Huntington National Bank Acquires 162 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Crown by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $98.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

In other Crown news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,762.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $70,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

