Huntington National Bank Has $806,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,950.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Cintas by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $335.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

