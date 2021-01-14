Huntington National Bank Purchases 799 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after buying an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,789,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after buying an additional 601,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after buying an additional 590,085 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

BX stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.37.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

