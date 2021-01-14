Huntington National Bank Sells 148 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $1,611,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $388.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.43.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.